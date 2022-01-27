5,750 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,419 shares of company stock worth $82,637,538 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PI opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

