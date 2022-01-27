Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

TSE:EQX opened at C$7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.