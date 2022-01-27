Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

