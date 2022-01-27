Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 893,345 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

