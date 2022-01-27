Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

