Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.
Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
