The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,123.98 ($15.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 984.26 ($13.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,378 ($18.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,247.54.
About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust
