The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,123.98 ($15.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 984.26 ($13.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,378 ($18.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,247.54.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.