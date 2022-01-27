Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock opened at C$56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.74. The company has a market cap of C$633.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$53.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

