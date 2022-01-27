Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock opened at C$56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.74. The company has a market cap of C$633.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$53.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.