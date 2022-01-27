Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by 90.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of MS opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

