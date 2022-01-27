San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 100.1% over the last three years.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

