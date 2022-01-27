Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $310.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.99. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

