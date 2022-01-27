IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

ISO opened at $7.81 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

