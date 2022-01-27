Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.