Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $222.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $157.92 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

