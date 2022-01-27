Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FC opened at C$14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.80. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$12.61 and a twelve month high of C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

