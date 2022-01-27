HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $800.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.96.

NYSE HUBS opened at $430.18 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.98 and a 200-day moving average of $678.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

