Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 7.1%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €17.21 ($19.56) and last traded at €17.29 ($19.65). 1,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 436,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.62 ($21.16).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
