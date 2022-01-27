Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 7.1%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €17.21 ($19.56) and last traded at €17.29 ($19.65). 1,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 436,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.62 ($21.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

