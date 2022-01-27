Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) were down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 1,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,788 shares of company stock worth $5,207,094.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $165,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

