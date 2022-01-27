América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,363,680 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

