Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $40,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

