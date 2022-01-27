Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,112 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $67.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

