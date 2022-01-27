Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

CCEP opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.