Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $52,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

