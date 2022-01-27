Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

