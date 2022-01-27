Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
