Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 617,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,392,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
