Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 617,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,392,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

