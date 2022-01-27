Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.23. Approximately 43,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,946,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

