Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. 3,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

