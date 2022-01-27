NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 183731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 21.57, a quick ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$48.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

