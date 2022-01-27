ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.58

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

