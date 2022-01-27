Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $9.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $60,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

