Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $133.31 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -160.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

