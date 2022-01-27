Truist Financial Weighs in on Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

