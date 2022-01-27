Barings LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

