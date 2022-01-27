Barings LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

