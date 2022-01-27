Barings LLC Has $314,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.62 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.69 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

