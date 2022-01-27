Barings LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,508,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after buying an additional 315,562 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.