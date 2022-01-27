Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Up 4.2% After Dividend Announcement

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 13,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 488,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $975.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 49.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 165,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

