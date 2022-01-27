Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $356.40

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.40.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

LIN opened at $308.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

