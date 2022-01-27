Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

