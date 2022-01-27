Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

