Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

