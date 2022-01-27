Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Eversource Energy worth $517,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.65 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

