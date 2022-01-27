Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Nucor worth $557,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Nucor by 28.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

