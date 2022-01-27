MakiSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $571,314.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 43.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.51 million and $571,314.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

