Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 561,390 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Corteva worth $612,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.