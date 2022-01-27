Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

