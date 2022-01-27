Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,362,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

