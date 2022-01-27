36,162 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

