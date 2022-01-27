Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

