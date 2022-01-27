Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

