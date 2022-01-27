NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

